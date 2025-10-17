//VSU to host Pops in the Park on October 23rd

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces that tickets are now on sale for the Pops in the Park on October 23rd.

Pops in the Park features entertaining performances by the VSU Department of Music’s Steel Drum Band, Percussion Ensemble, Spotlighters, Jazz Ensemble, New Jazz Ensemble, Faculty Jazz Combo, as well as special alumni guests Mike Walton, saxophone soloist, and Andrew Hill, vocal soloist.

Walton earned a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Performance at VSU in 2010. He currently lives in Atlanta, where he performs regularly and has shared the stage with renowned artists like Joe Gransden and Russell Gunn. His playing reflects both his deep respect for the jazz tradition and a modern, expressive voice that continues to evolve. His debut recording — “Merging Lanes” — was released in 2019.

Hill is the assistant director of bands and director of the Jazz Ensemble at Valdosta High School. He is a trombone player and trained singer who earned a Bachelor of Music Education in 2003 and a Master of Music Education in 2004, both at VSU.

Proceeds from Pops in the Park benefit scholarships for the talented students studying in the Department of Music at VSU.

General admission tickets for Pops in the Park are $30 for adults; $20 for students, senior citizens, and military personnel; and free for children ages 12 and under. They may be purchased at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/0pF10A?vid=1m8yo9.

Pops in the Park attendees are welcome to bring their outdoor folding chairs, picnic dinners, and blankets and enjoy an evening of musical performances at the Fine Arts Building Amphitheatre. Tables for up to eight may be reserved for $200. Sponsorship tables for up to eight are available for $300.

Call (229) 333-2150 for more information.

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/music/