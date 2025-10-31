//VSU to host Experiential Learning Exposition 2025

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will host the annual Experiential Learning Exposition 2025 in the Student Union.

Valdosta State University will host Experiential Learning Exposition 2025 Nov. 17-18 in the Student Union.

This annual event is open to all stakeholders and features VSU students and their faculty mentors discussing their participation in a variety of curricular and co-curricular experiential activities — internships, service learning, student teaching, study abroad, course-based undergraduate research, clinicals, practicums, and more. They will share what they did, what they learned, and why it matters.

“Experiential learning is the future of higher education,” said Dr. Anne Price, Quality Enhancement Plan coordinator for experiential learning and professor in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice. “Through experiential learning, students learn to critically evaluate problems, engage with stakeholders, and work within collaborative teams. They develop the mindset and competencies that prepare them for a variety of careers.”

VSU’s 2021-2026 Quality Enhancement Plan — Trailblazing: Shaping the Undergraduate Experience Through Experiential Learning — provides students a comprehensive offering of experiential learning opportunities.

Experiential learning is important in higher education because it bridges the gap between theory and practice, helping students connect what they learn with how they apply it in real-world contexts. It deepens a student’s understanding of concepts, builds their critical thinking and problem-solving skills, enhances engagement and motivation, develops professional and interpersonal skills, encourages reflection and self-awareness, fosters civic and global engagements, and improves career readiness.

Visit https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/university-college/bsri/el-expo-schedule-2025.pdf for a complete schedule of presentations.