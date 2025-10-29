//VSU recognized for course design quality

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University’s Online College for Career Advancement was recognized for course design quality.

Twelve courses from Valdosta State University’s Online College for Career Advancement have earned the prestigious Quality Matters Certification Mark following a rigorous review process.

The QM Certification Mark is the internationally recognized symbol of online and blended course design quality. It reflects VSU’s ongoing commitment to creating learning environments that provide all students with a clear pathway to success — and celebrates the collaborative efforts of VSU’s Center for eLearning, Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching, and dedicated faculty.

The 12 courses represent six VSU academic programs — Computer Information Systems, Psychology, Interdisciplinary Studies, Organizational Leadership, Criminal Justice, and General Business and Management. The courses are also recognized on the QM Directory of Certified Courses.

“The Quality Matters official review provides the opportunity to reflect on courses and examine them from the learner perspective,” said Marsha Dukes, associate director of VSU’s Center for eLearning. “From accessibility to learner engagement to assessments, the review uses internationally recognized standards and best practices to examine critical course components related to the learner experience and ultimately learner success.”

Research shows the reach of Quality Matters course certification extends far beyond the course being certified. The course review process results in better course design across the board and promotes a culture of quality that extends throughout the university.

Created in 2021, VSU’s Online College for Career Advancement meets the unique needs of nontraditional learners who want to earn a college degree. It offers eight in-demand bachelor’s degree programs, a re-imagined admission process specifically designed for returning students, an innovative model for providing concierge-level support at every stage of a student’s journey, and an all-inclusive tuition rate.

Faculty who developed or reviewed the Online College for Career Advancement courses earning the QM Certification Mark are Brandon Atkins, Dr. Jennifer Breneiser, Meg Giddings, Dr. Fred Knowles, Dr. Keith Lee, Dr. David Monetti, Dr. Rudy Prine, Doug Robinson, Dr. Shani Wilfred, Dr. Greg Gates, Dr. Lindsey Judah, Dr. Lavonna Lovern, Joseph Martin, Dr. Eileen Schiffer, and Dr. Marsha Walden from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Zulal Denaux and Dr. Murshad Jahan from the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration; and Dr. Chunlei Liu and Dr. Paul Mihail from the College of Science and Mathematics.

https://www.qualitymatters.org

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/career-advancement