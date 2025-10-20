//VSU invites community in celebrating Homecoming, parade

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University invites the community to join in on celebrating Homecoming with a parade and other festivities.



Blazer Nation friends of all ages are invited to join Valdosta State University students, faculty, staff, retirees, and alumni in celebrating Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 25.

PARADE

Themed “Throwback to the 90s: A Blazer Homecoming Rewind,” Saturday’s Homecoming festivities kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. around Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The route begins at VSU’s Oak Street parking lot, travels along Brookwood Drive to Patterson Street and Ann Street, then makes its way around Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

This much-anticipated joyful celebration is the perfect opportunity to say hello to Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president; catch a glimpse of Blaze; listen to the sounds of the Blazin’ Brigade; share some Blazer spirit with the football team, cheerleaders, and Red Hots; meet the Homecoming court; and enjoy the procession of floats, people, and vehicles representing the university and the community.

TAILGATING

Homecoming festivities continue 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the President’s Tailgate at the Alumni House.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at https://alumni.valdostastate.org/e/2025-president-s-homecoming-tailgate/. This event includes food, beverages, live entertainment, and visits with Blaze, the Red Hots, and cheerleaders.

BLAZER WALK

VSU football fans have an opportunity to come face to face with their favorite athletes, coaches, and more during Blazer Walk at 1:15 p.m. The route begins at the Alumni House and travels through the University Center parking lot and breezeway to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

FOOTBALL GAME

The Blazers play the North Greenville University Trailblazers at 3 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Reserved seating is $21 for reserved seating. General admission seating is $13 for adults, $9 for school-age children, $9 for seniors 65 years of age and older, and free for active-duty military and their families. Tickets may be purchased online at www.vstateblazers.com or one gameday at the stadium.