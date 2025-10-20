//Vikings to travel to take on Richmond Hill High School on Friday

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – After an open week, the Vikings will travel to take on Richmond Hill High School this Friday night.

With a perfect 8-0 regular season record (3-0 in region play), our Vikings enjoyed a well-earned open week this past Friday. Our team returns to action this Friday, October 24, as we travel to Richmond Hill, GA to take on Richmond Hill High School, who currently hold a 6-2 (2-1) record. Kickoff it set for 7:00 pm at Wildcat Stadium located at 500 Wildcat Blvd. Richmond Hill, GA 31324.

Tickets are available via GoFan. Visit https://gofan.co/event/3573838?schoolId=GA7173 or simply Google Go Fan Lowndes to purchase tickets. Clear bags are required for entry.

The Viking Touchdown Club resumes its regular in-season meeting schedule on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 5:30 PM. The meeting will take place in Meeting Rooms 1 & 2at theBoard of Education Building. Members can enter directly into the meeting rooms via the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be given and your attendance and ideas are needed.

Join us for the Viking Coaches Show, hosted by the Viking Voice, every Wednesday eveningat the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The show begins at 6:45 PM in the back room of the restaurant.