Local NewsOctober 7, 2025

Vikings take on Camden County this Friday night

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings travel to Kingsland to take on Camden County in a 1-6A game this Friday night.

After home region wins over Colquitt and Tift, our Vikings go on the road when they travel to Kingsland, Georgia and take on Camden County in a 1-6A game.  Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium.  The stadium is located at 6300 Laurel Island Parkway in Kingsland, Georgia – 31548. 

Tickets may be purchased in advance via Go Fan.  Simply google Go Fan Lowndes or visit https://gofan.co/event/3728898?schoolId=GA7173.  The link will be live at 8:00 am on Wednesday, October 8.  There is also a credit/debit option at the gate.  Camden County does not accept cash.  Children 5 and under do not need a ticket. 

All tickets are general admission at $10 each plus applicable fees.  Let’s pack the stands and support our Vikings as they battle Camden County on the road. See you in Kingsland!

