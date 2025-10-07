//Vikings take on Camden County this Friday night

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings travel to Kingsland to take on Camden County in a 1-6A game this Friday night.

After home region wins over Colquitt and Tift, our Vikings go on the road when they travel to Kingsland, Georgia and take on Camden County in a 1-6A game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium. The stadium is located at 6300 Laurel Island Parkway in Kingsland, Georgia – 31548.

Tickets may be purchased in advance via Go Fan. Simply google Go Fan Lowndes or visit https://gofan.co/event/3728898?schoolId=GA7173. The link will be live at 8:00 am on Wednesday, October 8. There is also a credit/debit option at the gate. Camden County does not accept cash. Children 5 and under do not need a ticket.

All tickets are general admission at $10 each plus applicable fees. Let’s pack the stands and support our Vikings as they battle Camden County on the road. See you in Kingsland!