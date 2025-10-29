//Vikings announces reserved seating only is available for Winnersville

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Tickets for the Lowndes Vikings match up against the Wildcats are sold out and only reserved seating is available.

Release:

This Friday, October 31, the Vikings will travel to face Valdosta High School in the regular season finale. As of noon today, Wednesday, October 29, Lowndes has sold its allotment of tickets for the visitor side. No additional tickets are available for the visitor side of the stadium.

Please note that all tickets for this game are reserved seats. Fans are required to sit in the Section, Row, and Seat Number that is printed on their ticket. There is no general admission seating and no GoFan purchases available for this game.

Stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm. The visitor side gates on both the east and west ends will be open.