//VFD invites public to the Sparky Pumpkin Painting Contest

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is inviting the public to get creative and participate in the Sparky Pumpkin Painting Contest.

Release:

This October, the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is calling on YOU to get creative in the Sparky Pumpkin Painting Contest! Featuring Sparky the Fire Dog, this contest gives everyone a fun way to celebrate the season while showing off their artistic skills.

Elementary schools are encouraged to get their students involved. Teachers and parents can help children design and decorate Sparky-themed pumpkins in any way they imagine — colorful, spooky, funny, or fire-safety inspired!

How to Participate:

Paint your best Sparky-themed pumpkin.

Share a photo of your Sparky by posting it on Facebook and tagging the Valdosta Fire Department OR email the photo to tcarder@valdostacity.com. Winners will be notified through the platform they used to submit.

If you are a teacher or parent submitting for a student, be sure to include the student’s first name, school, and grade level in the email.

Deadline to Enter: October 16, 2025

The top three winners will be recognized by Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell and our Fire and Life Safety Educator, Tessa Carder, and featured on the department’s social media pages.