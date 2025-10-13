//Valdosta students graduate from Georgia Tech

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Institute of Technology congratulates Valdosta students on graduating at the conclusion of the summer semester.

The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded approximately 2,000 degrees to undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of summer semester. Among the graduates were:

Asema Consolini of Valdosta (31602)

Ethan Radulski of Valdosta (31602)

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees, as well as professional development and K-12 programs for fostering success at every stage of life. Its more than 53,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 146 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at instructional sites around the world, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

