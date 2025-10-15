//Valdosta State University names interim president

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue names the interim president of Valdosta State University.

Release:

The University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Sonny Perdue named Dr. William R. “Bill” Crowe as interim president of Valdosta State University (VSU), effective Jan. 1, 2026.

VSU President Richard Carvajal announced in September that he had accepted the position of president of California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, beginning Jan. 20. Crowe will begin assisting Carvajal on Oct. 15, ahead of his departure.

“We’re grateful to Dr. Carvajal for his nine years of steady leadership, his focus on student success and his dedication to South Georgia,” Perdue said. “As he passes the torch, we’re fortunate to welcome Dr. Crowe, who has a proven record across every level of higher education. His experience in advancing student success, guiding complex organizations and building partnerships makes him well-suited to serve as interim president and help faculty, staff and students to continue building on VSU’s success.”

Details of the presidential search will be forthcoming.

A former scholar-athlete who played for legendary football coach Darrell Royal, Crowe currently helps manage projects at VSU’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact, drawing on decades of experience in higher education leadership. During his career, he has served as a college police chief, community college president and senior faculty member in public service at the University of Georgia (UGA).

Crowe most recently provided strategic direction for the Charles A. Dana Center at the University of Texas at Austin, where he supported major initiatives, including Tackling Transfer and the Texas Transfer Alliance. In that role, he worked with state agencies and institutions to reduce barriers for students moving between schools and to strengthen pathways to degrees.

“I’m honored to step into this interim position,” Crowe said. “Valdosta State has a proud tradition of serving students and communities in South Georgia, and I’m excited to support Blazer Nation’s mission. What matters most to me is helping students succeed and making sure faculty and staff have the resources they need to do their best work. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of that.”

Before joining the Dana Center, Crowe served as director of UGA’s Continuing Education Center, leading a team of more than 400 in developing and delivering undergraduate distance courses, non-credit professional programs and residential conferences. Under his leadership, the center created over 200 online courses and boosted external revenue and enrollments by more than 150%. He also served on the Vice President for Public Service and Outreach Leadership team and chaired the university-wide program review committee.

Before joining UGA, Crowe spent 25 years at Tyler Junior College, including 14 as president. During his tenure, the comprehensive community college experienced more than 11,000 credit enrollments per semester and 15,500 non-credit enrollments per year, supported 300 full-time faculty members and 450 staff, and gained recognition as one of the fastest-growing colleges in the country. TJC also excelled in academics and athletics, earning more Phi Theta Kappa honors than any other college and offering 11 intercollegiate sports. At TJC, Crowe held multiple leadership roles, including associate vice president of instruction, dean of several colleges, dean of students and director of campus police.

For the past 11 years, Crowe has taught a graduate course on community college resource development at Ferris State University in Michigan. In 2018-2019, he also served as interim chancellor of Louisiana State University Eunice.

Crowe earned both his Ph.D. in higher education administration and a bachelor’s in marketing and management from the University of Texas at Austin. He earned his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Tyler.

He is married to Debbie (Cabe) Crowe, a graduate of Berrien County Schools and the University of Georgia, and a former Redcoat Band member.

About Valdosta State University

Valdosta State University (VSU) is one of four comprehensive public universities in the University System of Georgia. Founded in 1906 as a women’s college, the coeducational university now serves more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students from nearly every county in Georgia, all 50 states, the District of Columbia and over 60 countries.

VSU offers over 100 programs at the associate, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels, with additional options for certificates, minors and endorsements. Recognized for its online programs, U.S. News & World Report this year ranked the university among the Best Colleges for undergraduate business, nursing, psychology and computer science, as well as for social mobility.

The university drives regional progress, generating a $385.3 million economic impact across its six-county host region – including Lowndes, Brooks, Lanier, Berrien, Cook and Echols counties – and supporting 3,514 jobs. With vibrant academic programs and strong community engagement, VSU also fields 12 intercollegiate sports teams, including national championship cheerleading and dance squads, competing in NCAA Division II.

VSU supports more than 150 clubs and organizations. In 2024, the university’s debate team became the inaugural winner of the statewide Regents Cup Debate Series, created to celebrate free speech and civil discourse among all USG students.