//Valdosta Public Works reminds property owners of Right-of-Way requirements

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Public Works is reminding property owners of the Right-of-Way maintenance requirements.

Release:

Effective January 1, 2026, the City of Valdosta Public Works Department will no longer provide mowing or maintenance of grass along the Right-of-Way (ROW) on residential, commercial, industrial, or other properties.

In accordance with the City of Valdosta Land Development Regulation (LDR) Section 331-1 (G), it is the responsibility of the adjacent property owner to maintain the grass and landscaped areas from their property line to the curb or edge of the street pavement.

LDR 332-1 (G) Summary:

“It shall be the responsibility of landowners to maintain the portion of the public right-of-way, which is adjacent to their property, between the right-of-way line (their property line) and the street curb or edge of pavement. Grassed areas shall be kept mowed and maintained in accordance with the same standards required for private property maintenance prescribed by the City of Valdosta Code of Ordinances.”

Property owners are expected to regularly mow and maintain these areas to the same standards as their private lawns. This includes keeping grass trimmed, landscaping well-kept, and ensuring the area is free from debris.

“Our Public Works team remains committed to keeping Valdosta beautiful,” said Public Works Director Larry Ogden. “This update aligns with our Land Development Regulations and allows us to focus our resources on core city services while ensuring property owners play an active role in maintaining the appearance and safety of their neighborhoods.”

To view the full regulation, visit: https://tinyurl.com/COVOrdinance .

For additional questions regarding the Right-of-Way maintenance changes, contact the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at (229) 259-3592 or visit www.valdostacity.com.