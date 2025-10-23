//Valdosta invites community to return of Movies in the Park

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites the public to join in on the return of Movies in the Park at Unity Park Amphitheater.

The City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street is excited to announce the return of Movies in the Park at the Unity Park Amphitheater in Downtown Valdosta. The family-favorite outdoor movie series is free and open to the community, offering a fun and relaxing way to spend an evening under the stars.

The first movie will be shown on Friday, October 24, featuring Disney’s The Haunted Mansion. The movie will begin at dusk, and families are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show in comfort.

The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) will be on-site selling concessions (cash only), with all proceeds benefiting the department’s outreach programs.

“Movies in the Park is one of our favorite ways to bring families together downtown,” said Patrick Pearson, Valdosta Main Street Manager. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the heart of our city in a relaxed, family-oriented setting while supporting a meaningful cause that directly helps members of our community.”

Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell added, “Our department appreciates being part of community events like this. We always enjoy connecting with families and seeing everyone come together for a good cause.”

The Movies in the Park series will continue through the fall and holiday season with additional showings:

Saturday, November 15 – Moana Saturday, December 13 – Elf

Each showing begins at dusk at the Unity Park Amphitheater located at 301 E. Central Avenue in Downtown Valdosta. Admission is completely free, and everyone is welcome.

For more information about Movies in the Park or other downtown events, contact Valdosta Main Street at (229) 259-3577 or visit https://www.valdostamainstreet.com.