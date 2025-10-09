//Valdosta City Manager Richard Hardy releases resignation statement

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s City Manager Richard Hardy recently released a statement announcing his resignation.

Release:

After thoughtful consideration, I have submitted my resignation as City Manager for the City of Valdosta. This decision comes after careful reflection on the organization’s needs and the best path forward for continued progress.

It has been an honor to serve this community and to work alongside such dedicated and talented employees who embody the spirit of public service. I am proud of what we have accomplished together to strengthen operations, enhance services, and support the people of Valdosta.

As the City moves forward, I remain committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. Out of respect for that process, I will not be conducting interviews or providing further comment at this time.

Richard Hardy

City Manager, City of Valdosta