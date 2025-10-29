//Valdosta celebrates Jingle Bells writer in new downtown holiday tradition

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Main Street Valdosta announces a new downtown holiday tradition celebrating the writer of Jingle Bells and one-time resident.

Release:

Main Street Valdosta is ringing in the holiday season with a brand-new Christmas celebration that honors Valdosta’s connection to one of the world’s most beloved Christmas songs. This year, downtown will come alive under the banner of “A Pierpont Jingle Bell Christmas,” a festive new holiday brand inspired by James Lord Pierpont, the one-time Valdosta resident and writer of Jingle Bells.

This new umbrella brand will unite both new and longtime traditions happening throughout Historic Downtown Valdosta, transforming the district into a merry and musical destination filled with community spirit, shopping, and song.

The Christmas season officially begins with the Downtown Merchant’s Open House on Sunday, November 2, 2025, marking the start of Valdosta’s holiday shopping season. Many merchants will offer specials, discounts, and festive treats, making it the perfect time to kick off your Christmas gift list while supporting local businesses.

New and returning attractions under A Pierpont Jingle Bell Christmas include:

(NEW) Pierpont Pianos – Four to six beautifully decorated pianos will be placed throughout downtown, inviting locals and visitors to stop by and play their favorite Christmas songs during business hours.

(NEW) “History of Pierpont” Readings & Presentations – Local historians and storytellers will share fascinating insights about James Lord Pierpont and his ties to Valdosta. These presentations will take place at downtown bookstores, coffee shops, and other gathering spots throughout the season.

(NEW) Live Holiday Music – Main Street Valdosta is currently seeking choirs, carolers, and musicians to perform on Saturdays throughout the Christmas season. Local performers are encouraged to bring their talents downtown to help spread holiday cheer. Please contact Main Street at ppearson@valdostacity.com if you are a musician or choir interested in performing.

Maker’s Market – On November 8, 2025, there will be a very special Christmas Maker’s Market around the Historic Courthouse in downtown Valdosta.

Girls of the Run/Toombs Block Party – On November 15, 2025, Historic Downtown Valdosta will host Girls on the Run event, followed by a block party in the Toombs Street Parking Lot.

(NEW) Movie in the Park – Polar Express – November 22, 2025, in Unity Park to get inspired for the Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade.

Black Friday Downtown – Friday, November 28, 2025, avoid the crowds, shop locally and casually with a delicious lunch at a downtown restaurant.

Small Business Saturday – Downtown Valdosta will once again take part in the national celebration of small businesses on Saturday, November 29, 2025, with special promotions, pop-up performances, and family-friendly activities designed to keep the holiday spirit alive while encouraging local shopping.

Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade – A beloved community tradition returns to downtown! This year’s parade will be produced by Main Street Valdosta and the Central Valdosta Development Authority (CVDA). The festive procession will bring thousands of spectators downtown to enjoy floats, marching bands, and, of course, Santa himself. Parade entry applications are now open and available online at https://www.eventeny.com/events/greater-valdosta-community-christmas-parade-23737.

“A Pierpont Jingle Bell Christmas celebrates Valdosta’s history while creating new traditions that bring people together downtown,” said Patrick Pearson, Main Street Director. “We’re proud to honor James Lord Pierpont and give his legacy a joyful new home in the heart of our city.”

“The Central Valdosta Development Authority is thrilled to partner with Main Street on this exciting new Christmas brand and to co-produce the Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade,” said Elissa Noyes, CVDA Board Chair. “Downtown is the heart of our community, and A Pierpont Jingle Bell Christmas is the perfect way to showcase its charm, history, and holiday spirit.”

Community members, choirs, and musicians interested in participating can contact the Main Street office at (229) 259-3577 or message @DowntownValdosta on social media.

About Main Street Valdosta

Main Street Valdosta works to promote, preserve, and revitalize the heart of our city by supporting downtown businesses, hosting community events, and creating a welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.