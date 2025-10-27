//Undefeated Vikings face off against Wildcats in Winnersville Classic

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings remain undefeated ahead of the match up against the Wildcats in the regular season finale.

With a victory over Richmond Hill, our Vikings continue their undefeated season; improving to 9–0 overall and 4–0 in Region 1-6A play. This Friday, October 31, the Vikings will travel to face Valdosta High School in the regular season finale. A win will secure the Region 1-6A Championship and guarantee home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. on Cleveland Field.

Tickets will be sold in accordance with the Viking Athletic Department Ticket Priority Policy. All seats are reserved, and the cost is $10 per ticket. There will be no general admission seating and no GoFan purchases available for this game.

On Monday night, October 27, tickets will be sold to Viking Touchdown Club members according to their priority. These tickets may be purchased at the Touchdown Club meeting held in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive beginning at 5:30 pm. The Club meets in meeting rooms 1 & 2 of the building. Members should use the side entrances facing the parking lot to enter the meeting. The Touchdown Club is still accepting memberships but members joining now will not have a ticket priority for this game.

Season ticket holders may purchase their tickets for this game on Monday night, October 27, beginning at approximately 7:00 p.m. at the ticket office. Each season ticket holder may purchase the same number of reserved seats they hold at Martin Stadium.

All unsold tickets will be available to the general public beginning Tuesday morning, October 28, at 7:00 a.m. Tickets will be sold at the ticket office located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. Please use the east entrance across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Student tickets will be sold at Lowndes High to LHS students who hold season passes.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!