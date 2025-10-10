//Turner Center to host 8th annual ARToberfest public event

Share with friends

Photo: Participants from the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts 7th annual ARToberfest.

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the 8th annual ARToberfest free event that is open to the public.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the 8th annual ARToberfest on Sat., Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Turner Center Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson St. The event is free and open to the public. The festival observes National Arts & Humanities Month, celebrates the talent of local and regional artists, and highlights the arts’ remarkable impact on community life. ARToberfest will take place.

ARToberfest hosts dozens of artist vendors, giving them the space to display and sell their artworks. The festival is a staple event for the Turner Center and the Valdosta community and is the perfect opportunity for artists to share their works and flex their merchant muscles.

In addition to art vendors, the festival will include pottery, flameworking and rug hooking demos, live music, free youth activities, professional face painting artists, trackless train rides, Fifth Day Farm Petting Zoo, pumpkin painting, and food and beverage vendors. A Plein Air painting contest (age 18+) which awards a $1,000 First-Place prize, $500 Second-Place prize and $250 Third-Place prize.

Interested artists should register for membership with RAC (Regional Artist Community) for $75, which includes a free booth for ARToberfest as well as the opportunity to sell in the Turner Center Gift Shop and participation in the annual RAC Gallery Exhibit. The deadline for registration has been extended to Monday, October 13, 2025.

The 8th Annual ARToberfest is made possible by the following generous sponsors: Blanton and Griffin Insurance, Center for the Arts Guild, Georgia Council for the Arts, Greater Valdosta United Way, Lamar Advertising, Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC), Regional Artists Community (RAC), Renasant Bank, Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, Ryan Law Firm, Sam Dennis Law, The Valdosta Daily Times, Valdosta Magazine, Mala Vallotton, and the Wooden Nickel Pub.

For a schedule and more information on participating in ARToberfest, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.