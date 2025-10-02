//Shark Bay Car Wash to host Haunted Tunnel Deadman’s Cove

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Shark Bay Car Wash will host the Haunted Tunnel Deadman’s Cove in Valdosta for families of all ages.

Shark Bay Car Wash will host the Haunted Tunnel Deadman’s Cove at 4625 Bemiss Road in Valdosta. The event will host a Shark Bay Family and Media night on Saturday, October 11th and general public nights on Friday, October 17th and Saturday, October 12th, with a kid friendly time from 6-7pm and the full scare from 7-10pm.

Entry will be $20 per vehicle.

Warning there will be flashing lights and heavy artificial fog.

For more information visit: www.sharkbaycarwash.com and Facebook, Instagram, and X social media pages.