//SGMC, Lifesouth hosts Winnersville Classic Blood Drive Competition

VALDOSTA – SGMC Health and Lifesouth Community Blood Centers are hosting the Winnersville Classic Blood Drive Competition.

This week, SGMC Health and Lifesouth Community Blood Centers are hosting the Winnersville Classic Blood Drive Competition. They will be at Valdosta High School on Thursday, October 30, 2025 from 8:00am – 2:00pm. Please see the list below for other locations available during the week. If you attend another location, be sure to tell them you support the Valdosta Wildcats!

Monday, October 27: McDonald’s 1177 N Saint Augustine Rd., 11am – 6pm

Tuesday, October 28: Lowndes County Board of Education, 9am – 4pm

Wednesday, October 29: Airport Clinic Gil Harbin, 9am – 4:30pm

Thursday, October 30: Valdosta High School, 8am -2pm

Friday, October 31: SGMC Health Main, 7am-4pm

All blood donations collected during the drive will remain local, directly supporting patients at SGMC Health. LifeSouth is the exclusive blood provider for SGMC Health, making this initiative essential to maintaining a reliable and consistent blood supply for the Valdosta area.

The team that collects the most blood donations will be announced during the Winnersville football game on October 31. As a token of appreciation, all donors will receive a commemorative Winnersville Classic t-shirt.