//SGBC, VHS launches groundbreaking mentorship program pilot

Photo: The inaugural cohort of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers Mentorship Program poses with Valdosta High School administration and SGBC leaders at the kickoff orientation on September 29th. The year-long pilot pairs local business owners with VHS student scholars to foster career readiness, entrepreneurship, and talent retention in the community.

VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Black Chambers and Valdosta High School launch a groundbreaking mentorship program pilot.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) and Valdosta High School (VHS) officially launched their inaugural Workforce Development Mentorship Program today with a successful kickoff orientation at the high school.

The program pairs SGBC business leaders with high-achieving VHS juniors and seniors in Career, Technology, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) pathways, creating a direct pipeline for local talent development.

The first cohort consists of dedicated business mentors and student scholars, who will engage in a structured, year-long program focusing on foundational skills and real-world experience.

“This partnership captures the very heart of CTAE—connecting our students with real-world opportunities that prepare them to thrive,” said Dr. Johnnie Marshall, Principal of Valdosta High School. “We are excited by the thoughtful and intentional game plan that has been crafted and the commitment shown by the SGBC membership.”

The program is structured in two key phases:

Phase I (Fall Semester): Mentors provide four, one-hour sessions based on customized Mentoring Tracks and host students for two essential job shadowing experiences. Phase II (Spring Semester): Students transition into Work-Based Learning placements at mentor sites, gaining hands-on experience toward a potential summer internship.

DeWayne Johnson, President and CEO of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers, noted the significance of the initiative: “This is a strategic investment in our community’s future. By putting business owners directly in front of our student leaders, we are not just talking about generational wealth—we are actively building it through ownership, mentorship, and tangible skills development. This is how the SGBC will make its mark on Valdosta High School.”

The kickoff also integrated community efforts, formalizing the inclusion of professional development workshops led by SGBC members, including:

“Dress for Success” and “Workplace Etiquette” sessions, ensuring students are prepared for their professional engagements.

The program will continue with monthly sessions throughout the fall, culminating in a Capstone Celebration in May to honor the inaugural cohort’s achievements.