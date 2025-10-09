//SGBC announces 2025 Small Business Summit & Expo

Share with friends

Photo: Representatives from Bank OZK, engage with a prospective small business owner during the expo. Bank OZK Branch Manager Nakia Taylor (far left) speaks to attendees about financial resources.

VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Black Chambers announces the 2025 Small Business Summit & Expo to foster small businesses.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) announces its 2025 Small Business Summit & Expo featuring major speakers on Artificial Intelligence (AI), economic growth, and entrepreneurship. The Chamber is transforming its annual gathering into a high-impact regional conference dedicated to fostering small business empowerment, innovation, and economic prosperity.

Financial strategist and business coach Marvin Terrell of Terrell Advisory Group, LLC, addresses entrepreneurs during the 2024 event. Mr. Terrell will return for the 2025 Summit to present on profitability, cash flow management, and navigating the changing economic climate in South Georgia.

The multi-day event, themed “Pride & Prosperity”, will take place from November 6 – 9, 2025, headquartered at the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta, GA. The main Summit & Expo day is set for Saturday, November 8th, and is free and open to the public to ensure maximum community access.

“This is a pivotal moment for South Georgia’s entrepreneurial landscape, especially in the black business community,” said H. DeWayne Johnson, President/CEO of the SGBC. “We are moving past the traditional model to deliver a professional summit experience for the area that addresses the needs and future of our businesses, from financial resilience to AI adoption. We are continuing our mission of delivering the best minds and resources to empower our businesses to scale and thrive.”

The Summit will feature dynamic, action-oriented regional experts who will provide attendees with actionable strategies for growth:

David DiSalvo (Director, The Rainwater Center): Mr. DiSalvo will offer a high-level view on tourism’s economic impact and the entrepreneur’s opportunity, detailing how small businesses can successfully tap into the region’s robust visitor economy and drive local prosperity.

(Director, The Rainwater Center): Mr. DiSalvo will offer a high-level view on tourism’s economic impact and the entrepreneur’s opportunity, detailing how small businesses can successfully tap into the region’s robust visitor economy and drive local prosperity. Lori Hennesy (Regional Marketing Manager for the Georgia Department of Economic Development state’s tourism division – Explore Georgia), who is partnering to participate in the expo with a booth and will be available for attendees to to discuss tourism opportunities for small business owners.

(Regional Marketing Manager for the Georgia Department of Economic Development state’s tourism division – Explore Georgia), who is partnering to participate in the expo with a booth and will be available for attendees to to discuss tourism opportunities for small business owners. Nazarene Dorsey-Bell (BCA Culture): Ms. Dorsey-Bell will present on the crucial intersection of technology and growth with her platform and where AI Meets Business Consulting in order to transform vision into profits.

(BCA Culture): Ms. Dorsey-Bell will present on the crucial intersection of technology and growth with her platform and where AI Meets Business Consulting in order to transform vision into profits. Marvin Terrell (Terrell Advisory Group, LLC): Mr. Terrell will address core financial strategy for mastering profitability, cash flow, and the new Valdosta economy, providing essential knowledge on negotiating better fees, managing liabilities, and capitalizing on new market trends.

(Terrell Advisory Group, LLC): Mr. Terrell will address core financial strategy for mastering profitability, cash flow, and the new Valdosta economy, providing essential knowledge on negotiating better fees, managing liabilities, and capitalizing on new market trends. Stephanie Bullard (Elegance & Grace Academy): Ms. Bullard will conduct an engaging session on interactive business etiquette for high-stakes networking, giving entrepreneurs the soft skills needed to confidently engage with investors and partners.

(Elegance & Grace Academy): Ms. Bullard will conduct an engaging session on interactive business etiquette for high-stakes networking, giving entrepreneurs the soft skills needed to confidently engage with investors and partners. Moody Air Force Base 23rd Contracting Squadron: A critical component for regional businesses, representatives will demystify the federal procurement process and highlight bidding opportunities and how to do business with Moody Air Force Base.

The SGBC 2025 Summit & Expo is structured as a full weekend of networking and engagement:

Thursday, Nov. 6: Exclusive Reception Mixer on the Rainwater Veranda.

Exclusive Reception Mixer on the Rainwater Veranda. Saturday, Nov. 8: Main Summit, featuring the speaker lineup and the highly anticipated “Food Truck Row” of culinary vendors.

Main Summit, featuring the speaker lineup and the highly anticipated “Food Truck Row” of culinary vendors. Sunday, Nov. 9: The official Summit Business Brunch meet-up at Big Nick’s.

Sponsorship Opportunities are extremely limited to ensure maximum brand visibility. Packages range from the Bronze Tier ($250) for community supporters to the exclusive Presenting Tier ($1,000), which offers event naming rights, on-stage speaking access, and high visibility placements over the weekend schedule.

Public attendees who register online for free will be automatically entered to win a variety of giveaways, including professional consulting packages, signed books, and valuable tech tools.

Register your business as an exhibitor or food vendor, secure a sponsorship, or sign up as a public attendee by visiting www.sgablackchambers.org/expo.