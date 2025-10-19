//Residents invited to Valdosta-Lowndes Fall Electronics Recycling Event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Residents are invited to join Valdosta and Lowndes County for the Fall Electronics Recycling Event on November 8th.

Got old gadgets collecting dust? It’s time for some fall cleaning! The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County Public Works departments invite residents to declutter and recycle responsibly at the Fall Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, November 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at Valdosta Public Works, 1017 Myrtle St.

This event is a fantastic opportunity to give your outdated electronics a second life while keeping harmful materials out of our landfills. At our last e-recycling event, we collected an impressive 6,755 pounds of e-waste! Let’s work together to beat that number this fall!

What can you bring?

We’re accepting a variety of electronic items, including cellphones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, modems, circuit boards, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, VCRs, CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, walking pads, and cameras. Even televisions and CRTs are welcome!

What’s not allowed?

Please leave behind vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic items, and anything that can’t be recycled electronically.

Events like these make a real impact, and we need your help to continue this success.

City of Valdosta Community Sustainability Coordinator Chandra McAllister encourages all residents to participate in this event, stating, “Electronics recycling is an easy way to make a big difference. Not only does it clear space in your home, but it also protects our environment by keeping hazardous materials out of our landfills. Every device recycled is a step toward a cleaner, greener Valdosta!”

Let’s work together for a more sustainable community!

For a full list of accepted items or additional information, call Valdosta Public Works at (229) 259-3588 or Lowndes County Public Works at (229) 671-2700.