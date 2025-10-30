//O’Steen Winnersville Charity Challenge

Share with friends

Which team’s fans can raise the most for charity on Winnersville Friday?

The Black Crow Media radio stations have teamed up with O’Steen Automotive Group to celebrate Winnersville with a charity fundraiser to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank in Valdosta. Additionally, the Greater Valdosta United Way will be matching the amount raised up to $1,000. The event will happen on Winnersville Friday, October 31, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at two separate locations.

Valdosta Fans

Join us at the Chick-fill-A location at 3147 Inner Perimeter Rd Valdosta, GA.

Lowndes Fans

Join us at the Chick-fill-A location at 1100 St Augustine Rd, Valdosta, GA

What’s Happening?

Winnersville morning, we’ll be broadcasting live on the radio, giving away prizes, and taking donations. O’Steen Automotive Group will also have vehicles on display at both Chick-fil-A locations.

On-Location Donations

Monetary donations can be made in cash, or through a secure PayPal link specifically for the charity event to benefit Second Harvest of South Georgia.

Additionally, the Greater Valdosta United Way will be matching the amount donated up to $1,000.

Online Donations

Make a secure online monetary donation in the name of your favorite team using one of the links below.

