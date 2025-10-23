//Lowndes invites community to return of Lunch on the Lawn

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County invites the community to Lunch on the Lawn at the Historic Courthouse this Friday.

Lowndes County invites the community to enjoy a relaxing afternoon in the heart of downtown Valdosta this Friday, October 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for Lunch on the Lawn at the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse, located at 100 East Central Avenue.

Live music will feature local favorite singer/songwriter John Tanner, known for his lively performances and great mix of popular cover songs that everyone will recognize and enjoy. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunch or purchase delicious meals from Downtown Social and Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering onsite. Plus, enjoy complimentary birthday cake ice cream courtesy of Azalea City Creamery, available while supplies last.

“Lunch on the Lawn is one of those special community events that brings people together,” said Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer for Lowndes County. “It’s a chance to step away from your desk, enjoy local live music, and experience the charm of our historic downtown. We’re proud to offer opportunities like this that celebrate both community and place.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy their lunch outside.

For updates on upcoming events for Lowndes County, visit www.lowndescounty.com or follow Lowndes County, GA, on Facebook.