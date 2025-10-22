//Lowndes County releases limited-edition Christmas shirts

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County to celebrate the holiday season and 200 years with this year’s limited-edition Christmas shirts.

Choose from two festive designs printed on 100% cotton Comfort Colors pocket tees—perfect for holiday events, family photos, or gift giving.

Pre-order Deadline: Sunday, October 26, 2025, at midnight

Don’t miss your chance to show your holiday spirit and community pride with this special anniversary edition.

Courthouse Christmas shirt link: https://inkandcottongoods.com/product/lowndes-co-christmas-t-shirt-2025-watercolor-design/ fbclid=IwY2xjawNkhB5leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFnV2xIVlJqd2lQNFk4Umk3AR5Ru2fflVV0bkqbn6K4MC6-zdntcjgprBtgFW9sj8aRG4D9DXYGVD2ai9RuRQ_aem_2Gvvn0SS0d631HTbf44QYQ

Christmas Quail shirt link: https://inkandcottongoods.com/product/lowndes-co-christmas-t-shirt-2025-quail-design/?fbclid=IwY2xjawNkhCFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFnV2xIVlJqd2lQNFk4Umk3AR6N6IY089BFIotYTCDxRfAppELWhMHyoV00HUKjHPPUaNSamGnw5UlB6MAdqA_aem_XWGu5edRHB5ZI5Bpk6ncWg