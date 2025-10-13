//Lowndes County Commission Work Session rescheduled

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Commission announces that the work session meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Release:

The Lowndes County Commission Work Session meeting scheduled for Monday, October 13th has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 14th at 8:30 a.m. The Lowndes County Commission Regular Session meeting is still scheduled for Tuesday, October 14th at 5:30 p.m. These meetings will be held in the Commission Chambers, 2nd Floor of the Lowndes County Administrative Complex, 327 North Ashley Street.

For questions, please call County Clerk, Belinda C. Lovern, at (229) 671-2400 or belinda@lowndescounty.com.