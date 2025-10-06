//LHS SAT Scores surpass state, national averages

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes High School announces that the Class of 2025 SAT scores surpasses state and national averages.

Lowndes High School is proud to announce that its Class of 2025 has achieved SAT results that exceed both the Georgia and national averages. This year’s seniors earned an average composite score of 1079, significantly higher than the state average of 1029 and the national average of 996.

A closer look at the scores highlights the academic strengths of Lowndes High students:

Evidence-Based Reading & Writing (ERW): Average score of 555, which is 47 points higher than the national average and 29 points higher than the state average.

Math: Average score of 523, which is 35 points higher than the national average and 21 points higher than the state average.

“These results are a reflection of the dedication and perseverance of our students, combined with the unwavering support of our teachers, staff, and families,” said Krista Pearson, Principal. “We are extremely proud of our Vikings for their continued commitment to academic excellence.”

Lowndes High School offers a wide range of college and career readiness opportunities, ensuring students are well-prepared for life beyond graduation. The strong SAT performance underscores the district’s mission of equipping every student for success in higher education, the workforce, and beyond.

Serving more than 10,500 students across 11 campuses, Lowndes County Schools is committed to academic excellence, student growth, and community engagement. Guided by the motto One Lowndes, we embrace a whole-child approach to education while maintaining one of the highest graduation rates in Georgia.