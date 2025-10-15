//LHS Lady Vikings Volleyball team heads to state playoffs

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes High Lady Vikings Volleyball team finishes the season 2nd in Region 1-6A and heads to the state playoffs.

Release:

Congratulations to our Lowndes High Lady Vikings Volleyball team on a great season! With a 27-13 record, they finished 2nd in the Region 1-6A and are now headed to the first round of the state playoffs. We will host the first round on Tuesday October 14. The best of five (5) will begin at 5:00 pm in the Crimson Coliseum.

Tickets are $10 each and will be available at the gate for cash or you can purchase on-line via Go Fan. Let’s pack the Crimson Coliseum and show our Viking Pride as we cheer our girls on in the playoffs!