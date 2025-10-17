//LHS Lady Vikings Volleyball team advances to 2nd round of state playoffs

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes High Lady Vikings Volleyball team is advancing to the second round of the state playoffs in Norcross.
Congratulations to our Lowndes High Lady Vikings Volleyball team on advancing to the second round of the 2026 state playoffs. They will travel to Norcross, GA for the second-round match on Saturday, October 18. The best of five (5) will begin at 12:00 Noon at Norcross High School. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased on-line via Go Fan.
Next week our Lowndes High football team will be on the road for a Region 1-6A showdown against Richmond Hill. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm on Friday October 24, at Richmond Hill High School. The address to the new Richmond Hill stadium is 500 Wildcat Blvd. Richmond Hill, GA 31324.