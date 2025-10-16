//LCSO awarded grant from GOHS

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety recently awarded a grant to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Release:

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce it has received an $87,475.20 High Visibility

Enforcement (HVE) grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). Funding for this grant is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is awarded based upon the partnership with The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in helping to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities across the State of Georgia.

High Visibility Enforcement combines highly visible and proactive law enforcement to target a specific traffic safety issue designed to change unlawful and dangerous driving behaviors that contribute to most of the fatal and serious-injury traffic crashes on our roads. Law enforcement efforts are combined with visibility elements and public notification on the enforcement campaign to educate the public on traffic safety and promote voluntary compliance with the law.

“Crash data shows enforcement and education of traffic laws are two of most effective countermeasures to help our state and nation reduce crashes and eliminate deaths and serious injuries on our roads,” said Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “Each life saved on our roads is one less family that will have to live with the pain of losing a loved one whose life was taken from them in a traffic crash that was completely preventable”

“Continues to partner with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Gov. Kemp in order to reduce traffic violations on our highways. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is grateful that our work continues to excel, which has allowed the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to increase our grant funding each year. Increased funding through the HVE grant means additional hours to allow deputies to work on reducing traffic violations on the highways within Lowndes County.

Our partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety shows a priority of reducing Traffic fatalities within Lowndes County. Our goal is gaining voluntary compliance of all Georgia traffic laws, through education and enforcement.” said Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

As law enforcement partners in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI and Click It Or Ticket seatbelt campaigns, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.

The grant will continue through September of 2026.

For more information on the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s award, contact Lt. Herb Bennett at 229-560-3648 or email hbennett@lowndescounty.com. For more information on GOHS and its highway safety programs visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.