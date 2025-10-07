//LCS releases Digital Learning day information for students, parents

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools releases information for students and parents about the Digital Learning Day on October 15th.

Release:

Digital Learning Day – October 15, 2025

Student Directions and Information for Parents

Student Work for Digital Learning Day:

Students in Grades K – 1 will not bring home a Chromebook for the Digital Learning Day. Teachers will provide activities for these students.

will not bring home a Chromebook for the Digital Learning Day. Teachers will provide activities for these students. Students in Grades 2-5 may be given assignments requiring the use of a Chromebook.

may be given assignments requiring the use of a Chromebook. Students in Grades 6-12 have been issued a Chromebook for use throughout the school year.

have been issued a Chromebook for use throughout the school year. Teachers may make assignments in Google Classroom or provide an offline option. Teachers will post assignments no later than Friday, October 10, 2025, by 3:30 pm. On the Digital Learning Day, there are no in-person classes and no set login time. Students may work on their assignments throughout the Fall Break or on the Digital Learning Day. Teachers will review assignment expectations with students by Friday dismissal.

If you have questions regarding your child’s assignments, please email your child’s teacher(s). Faculty emails are: first name last name @lowndes.k12.ga.us For example: Jane Doe janedoe@lowndes.k12.ga.us

We have encouraged students to verify that their Chromebooks have been updated. You can watch a video here for instructions on how to update your Chromebook.

Students will sign in to their Chromebooks using: Username – graduationyearfirstnamelastname, all lowercase and no spaces (for example 2025johndoe) Password – 692lunchnumber – Parents can find the student number in Parent Portal if needed.



Assignment Time Expectations:

Students in Grades K-2:1-2 hours

Students in Grades 3-5:2-3 hours

Students in Grades 6-8:45-60 minutes per course

Students in 9-12:About 45–60 minutes per course;AP/Honors may take longer.

Tips for Student Success for Chromebook Assignments: