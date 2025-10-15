//LCS ranks 7th best public school system in GA, highest ranking in South GA

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools recently ranked 7th best public school system in Georgia and the highest in South Georgia.

Lowndes County Schools has been recognized as the 7th best public school system in the state of Georgia, earning the highest ranking of any district in South Georgia. According to Niche.com’s 2026 Best School Districts in Georgia report, Lowndes County Schools placed #7 out of nearly 180 public school systems statewide, a distinction that highlights the district’s continued excellence in academics, student success, and community support.

Lowndes County Schools currently serves nearly 10,500 students across 11 schools—seven elementary schools, three middle schools, and one high school. The district is known for its strong academic programs, dedicated educators, and strong community support, all united by a shared commitment to the mission of empowering, challenging, and inspiring every student. Guided by this year’s theme, “One Lowndes. One Mission.”, the system continues to set the standard for excellence in South Georgia education.

According to Niche, rankings are derived from a comprehensive analysis of key metrics, including state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, student and parent reviews, and more. To be in the top 10 in a state with nearly 180 districts is no small feat, and to lead among districts in our region underscores the strength of our programs and the dedication of our staff and students.

This recognition is especially meaningful given the competitive landscape across Georgia. With nearly 180 public school systems—many located in large, metropolitan areas—earning a place among the top 10 reflects the strength, dedication, and consistency of the Lowndes County Schools community. That commitment to excellence is evident in the district’s academic performance and student success data, including recent achievements:

Lowndes High School’s Class of 2025 achieves a graduation rate of 94.1% , exceeding the state average by nearly 7%.

, exceeding the state average by nearly 7%. Lowndes County students consistently perform above state averages in every tested subject area on the Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS).

on the Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS). Lowndes High School’s Class of 2025 earned an average SAT score of 1079 , exceeding both the Georgia state average (1029) and the national average (996).

, exceeding both the Georgia state average (1029) and the national average (996). Lowndes High School offers 22 College Board Advanced Placement Courses with 105 students scoring a perfect score on 139 AP exams in the 2024-2025 school year.

on 139 AP exams in the 2024-2025 school year. 98.4% of middle school students taking the high school Algebra End of Course assessment scored Proficient and Above, with 71.88% earning Distinguished honors.

of middle school students taking the high school Algebra End of Course assessment scored Proficient and Above, with earning Distinguished honors. 93.6% of 8th-grade students taking the high school physical science assessment scored Proficient and Above.

of 8th-grade students taking the high school physical science assessment scored Proficient and Above. In October, ALL LCS Elementary Schools received the John Hancock Award from the Georgia Department of Education, recognizing schools that go above and beyond for teaching cursive writing.

received the from the Georgia Department of Education, recognizing schools that go above and beyond for teaching cursive writing. Clyattville and Dewar Elementary Schools were named 2025 Title I Distinguished Schools, recognizing the top 5% of Georgia’s Title I schools for overall performance, based on combined ELA and Math scores from the FY24 school year.

for overall performance, based on combined ELA and Math scores from the FY24 school year. Westside and Hahira Elementary Schools, as well as Pine Grove, Lowndes, and Hahira Middle Schools, were recognized as Math Leader Schools by the Georgia Department of Education based on student achievement and growth in mathematics.

These data points illustrate that across multiple grade levels and subject areas, Lowndes County Schools is achieving at very high levels, often outperforming statewide norms.

Superintendent Sandra Wilcher stated, “This recognition is a reflection of the extraordinary people who make up our One Lowndes family, teachers, staff, students, families, and our amazing community. Academic excellence is only one part of what makes our district special. We believe in developing the whole child by offering opportunities that reach far beyond the classroom, from award-winning fine arts and championship athletic programs to nationally recognized FFA, robotics, and band programs. These experiences teach teamwork, perseverance, and leadership, helping our students discover their passions and preparing them for success in life. I am incredibly proud of the work happening in every school, every day, as we continue to live out our mission to empower, challenge, and inspire every student.”