//LCS provides information on community resources, local food bank list

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools releases community resources and local food bank list during SNAP benefit changes.

Release:

We know that the recent changes to SNAP benefits may be creating challenges for some of our One Lowndes families. You’re not alone — and we want to help. Our team has gathered a list of local food banks and community resources that are here to support you and your family.

Please see the full list.

We also want to remind our families that through the Community Eligibility Program, ALL Lowndes County Schools students can eat breakfast and lunch at school for no cost. We encourage you to utilize this opportunity for your children to enjoy delicious and nutritious meals at no cost!

If you need additional support and are interested in the Hungry at Home Program, our partnership with Second Harvest of South Georgia, please contact your student’s school counselor.

