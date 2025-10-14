//Jo Dee Messina to perform at UGA Tifton Campus

Share with friends

TIFTON – Six String Southern Productions announces Jo Dee Messina to perform live at the John Hunt Auditorium at the UGA Tifton Campus.

Release:

Six String Southern Productions is pleased to announce Jo Dee Messina to perform live at John Hunt Auditorium at UGA Tifton Campus on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Support act to be added at a later date.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, October 17 at 10 AM ET at www.freshtix.com or call Freshtix at 678-701-6114 to purchase tickets by phone.

ABOUT JO DEE MESSINA Jo Dee Messina, a chart-topping country music artist, is known for her powerful vocals and extensive catalog of hits. A household name, Jo Dee has achieved nine No. 1 and sixteen Top 40 songs and has been honored by the ACM, CMA, AMA, Billboard, and GRAMMY Awards. Jo Dee’s successes made her the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.

Leader of the charge in country music’s “90s resurgence,” Jo Dee’s digital streams and YouTube views are beyond the billions barrier and consistently climbing. Additionally, her social media accounts, which include numerous viral posts, are collectively followed by millions of fans.

In addition to her studio accomplishments, Jo Dee’s passionate and high-energy performances have captivated audiences at every tour stop. Jo Dee continuously sells out venues of all types, with a live show that entertains fans of all ages and gives them opportunities to create memories, as generations come together and sing the songs that continue to make up much of their lives’ soundtracks.

Jo Dee is one of the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business. Sharing her hit tunes; unreleased, emotionally driven songs; worship music; and personal testimony, she travels the country and receives rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment, and openness on stage.

ABOUT SIX STRING SOUTHERN PRODUCTIONS

Fueled by a passion for music, Six String Southern Productions is a leading independent Georgia-based concert promotion company that provides fans with a unique and enjoyable concert experience. Learn more about Six String Southern Productions at our website, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

PROMOTER CONTACT: Erin Conner / Six String Southern Productions / erin@sixstringsouthern.com