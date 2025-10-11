//Godstock 2025 invites public to a day of worship, music, community

Share with friends

ENIGMA – Road Less Traveled and Holy Land Farms will host the inaugural Godstock 2025 event with a day of worship, music, and community.

Road Less Traveled and Holy Land Farms have some exciting news to share!

Saturday, November 22, 2025, Holy Land Farms will host its inaugural event, Godstock 2025.

This will be an unforgettable night of worship, set in a beautiful, open-air amphitheater beneath a stunning 64-foot cross overlooking the lake.

This is NOT a concert, but a gathering for believers of all ages.

Come be inspired by real-life testimonies, experience the joy of community worship and witness lives transformed through baptisms in the lake.

Let’s gather TOGETHER as ONE body to lift high the name of Jesus!

We can’t wait to see you!

For more information, visit www.holylandfarms.org/godstock