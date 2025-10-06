//GBI investigates death of 16-year-old from Tifton

Share with friends

TIFTON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting death of 16-year-old Jamahri Sims from Tifton.

Release:

At the request of the Tifton Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Jamahri Sims, age 16, of Tifton, GA.

The investigation shows on October 6, 2025 at about 1:00 p.m., officers with the Tifton Police Department were called to the 1100 block of South Central Ave, Tifton, GA in reference to a report of a person being shot. When officers arrived, they discovered Sims with a gunshot wound. Sims was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed that another person was shot during the incident and was located at a home near East 13th Street. The victim was taken to Tift Regional Hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Sims’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab, located in Macon, GA, where an autopsy will be performed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080, or the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.