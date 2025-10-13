//Community invited to 2025 Miss Grinchmas benefitting The Tree of Giving

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Amanda’s Models and Talent to host the 6th Annual Miss Grinchmas 2025 Christmas pageant benefitting The Tree of Giving.

Release:

Amanda’s Models and Talent will host the 6th Annual Miss Grinchmas Christmas pageant on Saturday, November 8th, 2025 starting at 11:30 am.

The event will benefit Black Crow Media’s Annual Tree of Giving by collecting toys, gifts, and proceeds for local children.

We know you have so many choices when it comes to Christmas pageants, but we hope you will choose ours! For the past five years, we have donated all toys, gifts and proceeds to Black Crow Media’s Annual Tree of Giving! We have successfully donated over 2500+ toys, gifts and necessities because of YOU! Y

our attire is not judged!

This is a true beauty pageant!

Register at www.amandasmodels.com

For details go to https://form.jotform.com/251945656452162

Come make a difference in our community! Enter Today

Registration: November 8th 2025 11:30am to 1:00pm

Optional Interviews will begin at 1:00pm (Ages 4-up)

Pageant will begin at 2:00pm

Attire for all Age Divisions Any Christmas outfit! Can be off the rack or custom. Attire is not being judged!

Age Divisions:

Baby Miss Birth to 12 Months

Teeny Miss 13 Months-23 Months

Tiny Miss 2-3 Years

Junior Princess Ages 4-6

Princess Ages 7-9

Pre-Teen Ages 10-12

Junior Teen Ages 13-15

Teen Miss Ages 16-19

Miss Ages 20-25

ENTRY FEE BREAKDOWN:

ENTRY FEE: $85.00

OPTIONAL OVERALL CATEGORIES:

Overall Photogenic Ages 0-6 and 7-up: $20.00



OPTIONAL INTERVIEW: Ages 4-Up: $25.00

Overall Most Beautiful: Ages 0-6 and 7-up $20.00

Photogenic: $10 for the first Photo and $5 for each Additional Picture

Every contestant is asked to bring in one unwrapped Christmas gift suitable for a child or teen, or items of toiletry to be donated to Black Crow Media’s Annual Tree of Giving!

The walking pattern is a “7”. Enter stage left, go to the back middle, then go to the front left, front center, front right and off! If you choose to do any other walking pattern, that is completely fine!

DEADLINE TO ENTER!

Entry fee must be paid, and application submitted by October 31st!

Prizes Include:

● Miss Grinchmas Queens will receive a Crown, Embroidered Sash and Trophy!

● All Division Runners Up and Optional Winners will receive a trophy!

● Each contestant will receive a Medal!

● Overall Miss/Mister Spirit of Valdosta is the Contestant who raises the most money above the Entry Fee through Sponsors, Christmas Gifts and People’s Choice Voting. This Queen will receive a full round crown, embroidered sash, 4ft trophy and prizes! We are donating our People’s Choice money to purchase gifts for Black Crow Media’s Annual Tree of Giving