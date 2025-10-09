//City of Valdosta announces leadership changes

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces a change in leadership with the resignation of City Manager and Assistant City Manager.

The City of Valdosta announces that City Manager Richard Hardy and Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons have tendered their resignations from their respective positions. Both leaders have served the City of Valdosta with professionalism, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to public service that has positively impacted the community and city operations.

City Manager Richard Hardy, who has led the City since 2023 expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the citizens and employees of Valdosta.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my career to serve the people of Valdosta,” said Hardy. “I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished together, and the strides made to improve operations, strengthen our departments, and enhance the quality of life for residents. My decision to step away comes with deep respect for the organization, and I remain confident in the continued success of this city and its leadership team.”

Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons, who has been instrumental in advancing community initiatives, employee development, and interdepartmental coordination, shared similar sentiments.

“Serving the City of Valdosta has been both a privilege and a honor,” said Ammons. “I am humbled to have worked alongside so many talented professionals who care deeply about this community. I am grateful for the partnerships, progress, and teamwork that define our city government, and I wish the organization nothing but continued success.”

Mayor Scott James Matheson thanked both Hardy and Ammons for their service and emphasized the City’s focus on maintaining stability and forward momentum.

“On behalf of the City Council, I extend our sincere appreciation to Richard and Catherine for their service and commitment to Valdosta,” said Mayor Matheson. “They have served with dedication and integrity, and their leadership has strengthened the city in countless ways. As we move forward, we remain focused on maintaining stability, and continued excellence in serving our citizens.”

In accordance with the City of Valdosta Charter, Mayor Scott James Matheson will assume the duties of the City Manager on a temporary basis until a new City Manager is appointed and confirmed by the City Council.