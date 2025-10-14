//Brooks County principle awarded GASSP Principal of the Year Award

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – LCS Assistant Superintendent presents the 2026 GASSP Principal of the Year Award to Brooks County Principle Chris Chastain.

Release:

Lowndes County Schools’ own LeAnne McCall, Assistant Superintendent and current President of the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals (GASSP), had the honor of presenting the 2026 GASSP Principal of the Year Award to Chris Chastain, Principal of Brooks County High School.

McCall’s leadership at the state level continues a strong legacy of excellence and representation from South Georgia, where educational leaders consistently shine on a statewide stage:

Wes Taylor, GASSP & NASSP Principal of the Year, 2011 – Lowndes High School

LeAnne McCall, GASSP Principal of the Year, 2022 – Lowndes High School

Krista Pearson, GASSP Assistant Principal of the Year, 2022 – Lowndes High School

Chris Chastain, GASSP Principal of the Year, 2026 – Brooks County High School

South Georgia continues to produce leaders who exemplify excellence, innovation, and dedication to students. #SouthGeorgiaStrong!