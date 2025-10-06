//Bethlehem Baptist Church invites public to Annual Fall Revival

Share with friends

HOWELL – Bethlehem Baptist Church invites the public to the Annual Fall Revival to be held from October 14th through October 16th.

Bethlehem Baptist Church of Howell, GA cordially invites each of you to their Annual Fall Revival. The Revival will be held Tuesday, October 14, 2025 thru Thursday, October 16, 2025, beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. On Tuesday evening, the services will be celebrated with Restoration Fellowship Church of Valdosta; Wednesday evening services will be with St. Mary Baptist Church of Naylor; and, Thursday evening services are with St. Lewis Baptist Church of Lakeland.

Evangelist for the week will be Reverend Jeffrey Gilmore, Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 129 Bethlehem Church Street, Howell, GA. Closing services will be held on Sunday morning – October 19, 2025, 10:00 a.m., followed by lunch served in the Fellowship Hall.

Please join us in fellowship. Thank you.