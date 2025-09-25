//Wiregrass to offer OSHA 10-Hour General Industry Course

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will offer an OSHA 10-Hour General Industry Course at the Valdosta campus.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is offering an OSHA 10-Hour General Industry Course on October 8–9, 2025, at the Valdosta Campus. This nationally recognized training is designed to help workers identify, avoid, and prevent safety and health hazards in the workplace.

Participants who complete the course will receive an OSHA 10 certification card, valid for three years. The program is ideal for employees, supervisors, and managers across a variety of industries seeking to strengthen workplace safety knowledge and compliance.

The course will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on October 8–9 in Berrien Hall, Room 229, on the Valdosta Campus. The cost is $220 per person, and participants will receive an OSHA 10 certification card upon completion.

“Safety is essential in every industry, and OSHA 10 training provides workers with the tools they need to stay safe and protect others,” said Jessica Thornhill, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Director of Economic Development. “We are proud to offer this valuable credential that not only benefits employees but also strengthens companies and communities.”

Registration is now open at https://ce.wiregrass.edu. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

For more information about the OSHA 10-Hour General Industry Course or other continuing education opportunities, contact Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Economic Development at 229-333-2122 or economicdevelopment@wiregrass.edu. Follow the college’s Economic Development team on Facebook at facebook.com/wiregrassecondev.