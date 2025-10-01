//Wiregrass to host Wired Up event at Valdosta Campus

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will host the Wired Up event for the community at the Valdosta Campus.

Release:

The Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College invites the community to its Wired Up event on Saturday, November 8, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and promises a day full of fun, food, and entertainment. Guests can register for a free ticket at wiredup2025.eventbrite.com.



“DJ Chill Will” will emcee the event, keeping the energy high between a variety of live performances. Guests will enjoy music from the Paige Brothers Band, Joey J Wright “Polar Bear,” Groove Theory, and Kemistry, along with dance performances by the Southern Belles Steppers and Sweet Es Dance. Carnival rides, including a Ferris wheel and a 90-foot super slide, will also be available.

The fun continues with costume contests for all ages. Categories include ages 12 and under (any costume, 1st–3rd place), ages 13 and up (any costume, 1st–3rd place), and group entries of five people (1st place).

Wiregrass Tech programs will host interactive displays and games with prizes. Highlights include a 360-degree photo booth, video game play, a Dungeons and Dragons tournament, a silent disco, Munchkin Land, blood pressure checks, and much more.

Local food trucks and vendors will be on site, including Masters Brew Coffee, The Mix, South Beach Smoothies, The Sweet Spot, Willow’s Treats, Rose Brews & Bites, T’s Treats, Pink Magnolia Macarons, Georgia Hot Dog Company, Sweet Cheeks Bakehouse, Hunter’s Sweet Spot, At This Point Let’s Eat, Futina Hope, MM Treats, S&G World Famous BBQ, Kona Ice of Lowndes, Ms. Bobas Teas and Coffee, and many more.

Community vendors and organizations such as The Ludlow’s Loot, The Optimistic Oracle, Puppet Pals, Kommon Scents Candle & Bath Co., Morgan’s Handmade Crochet, KK’s Kreations, Yea’s Creative Studio, A Tail of Two Yarns, Kroesser Creations, AGC Custom Creations, Batti Brat Accessories, DLCS Beauty, Fanny’s Monograms, Crunch Fitness, Buff City Soap, Clear Point Therapy, Little Wiggles, Chef A Cree Heavenly, Andy’s Torch, ET’s Crochet, Department of Public Health South, Advanced Air Traffic Control, Valdosta State Prison, and Tifton-Tift County Tourism will also be on hand.

Wiregrass Tech invites families, friends, and community members to join in for this exciting day and experience firsthand the energy and opportunities happening at the Valdosta Campus.

For more information, contact Wiregrass Director of Campus Life Kelley Wetherington at 229-219-1237 and email Kelley.wetherington@wiregrass.edu or visit Wiregrass.edu/wired-up.