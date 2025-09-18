//Wiregrass to host Listening Session for service members, families

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass will host “No Wrong Door” Listening Session to build pathways for service members and families.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will host a “No Wrong Door: Veteran and Military Support Listening Session” on September 30 at the Valdosta Campus. These sessions are organized by the Technical College System of Georgia, Military Affairs, and GA Vets.org.

The session will take place at Cox Hall, building 500, located at 4089 Val Tech Road, Valdosta, Georgia, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The purpose of the event is to share current efforts and best practices in supporting the veteran and military community; identify gaps, challenges, and opportunities in service and support systems; foster collaboration and build stronger regional networks; and develop actionable strategies to improve outcomes for veterans and military-affiliated individuals.

Those encouraged to attend include:

Military installations

Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs)

Military family support groups

State and local government agencies

Community representatives

Healthcare providers (including VA hospitals and mental health services)

Educational institutions

Employers and workforce development agencies

Nonprofits and community-based organizations

Faith-based organizations

Veterans and military-affiliated individuals

And others interested in supporting the military community

To register for this session or other sessions around the state, visit gavets.org/nwdls. For more information about Wiregrass’ Military and Veteran Services, visit wiregrass.edu/military-and-veteran-students.

Wiregrass is proud to have earned the 2025–2026 Military Friendly® School Gold Award and the Military Spouse Friendly® designation in the Small Community College category, ranking 5th in the nation among peer institutions.