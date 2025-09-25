//Wiregrass names 2025-2026 Employees of the Year

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the 2025-2026 Employees of the Year who were honored for their dedication.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has recognized Brent Warren and Tom Feagle as its 2025-2026 Employees of the Year. These employees were honored for their dedication, hard work, and leadership skills by the faculty and staff of the college. Wiregrass employees annually nominate staff members and supervisors for their exemplary performance on the job. The nominations are narrowed down by a committee, and the finalists are interviewed by a panel of judges to decide who will be honored.

Brent Warren, Student Success Coordinator, was awarded the annual James A. Bridges Vanguard Award for the staff member of the year. Here is one of the many great things said about Brent in his nominations: “Brent has proven to be one of my go-to persons when an issue arises regarding a student who may be having some issues. I can always count on his professionalism, demeanor, and knowledge of the One-Stop and the college to take care of the student(s). He has proven himself to be reliable, technology savvy, and does an excellent job in follow-ups and offering ideas. He is a strong asset to the One-Stop, the college, and the students.”

Warren has been with the college for seven years. He holds an Associate of Liberal Arts from Florida Gateway and a Bachelor of Philosophy from Valdosta State University.

Warren shared, “I want to thank my coworkers first and foremost. What this means to me is a reminder of the effort that goes into the everyday. Many of us get bogged down by day-to-day tasks, we respond to the same questions asked for the umpteenth time, and we’re ready to pivot on a task at a moment’s notice. This is to say nothing of the setbacks or successes in our personal lives. It becomes incredibly easy to forget how much effort we put in for the sake of accomplishing a task or helping a student, before moving on to the next. I honestly do forget. But to be nominated and to have the honor of receiving this award reminds me that others are watching what I do and taking note. It puts the work back into perspective for me, because they see that I’m going above and beyond to meet goals or to stay connected with other departments. And not just asking for help, but connecting with others, and being available to help in return. Roy Warren, Dean of Enrollment Services and Student Success, often speaks about customer service being internal and external. The students will always be our priority as a school, but I could never neglect the help that I receive and give back to my coworkers. This nomination and award are a culmination of their acknowledgement.”

The James A. Bridges Vanguard Award was created in honor of former Valdosta Technical College president James A. Bridges. Bridges served the people of Valdosta and Lowndes County for 40 years, first as the vocational director of Valdosta High School, and then as president at Valdosta Tech. During his tenure, Bridges provided leadership as Valdosta Technical Institute became Valdosta Technical College. A strong believer in work ethics, he was the co-author of Georgia’s renowned work ethics curriculum. Thanks to his leadership, work ethics are not only taught at every technical college in Georgia but also at post-secondary institutions all over the world.

Tom Feagle, Dean for Academic Affairs/General Studies/Arts & Sciences, was awarded the annual Lewis I. Brinson, Sr. Leadership Award for the supervisor of the year. Here is one of the many great things said about Tom in his nominations: “Tom is a strong-minded yet compassionate person. He leads his department by not only instructing and guiding them but also by setting an example. Happy or sad, sick or well, he is consistent with his leadership style. He is also very approachable and willing to discuss ideas. He is a great dean.”

During his tenure at Wiregrass Tech, he has held the following positions: Math Instructor, Dean of General Education and Evening Division, Dean of Technical and Industrial Programs and Professional Services, and now he is the Dean of Arts and Sciences. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, a Bachelor of Science in Statistics, and a Master of Science in Math Education.

Feagle has been employed by Wiregrass for 21 years. “It is a true honor to have your peers recommend and vote for you as supervisor of the year; that means a lot to me,” shared Feagle.

This award was named in honor of Lewis I. Brinson, Sr., for his visionary leadership, his unquestionable integrity, and his passion for technical education. Brinson was the founding director (president) of Ben Hill-Irwin Tech. The World War II veteran taught in the Ben Hill County School System for 20 years. During these 20 years, he served as the vocational director at Fitzgerald High School. Based on his integrity and outstanding leadership qualities, in 1968, the Board of Directors of Ben Hill-Irwin Tech selected Mr. Brinson to serve as the first director of the school, a position he filled for the next 15 years, retiring in 1983. Brinson was responsible for overseeing the construction of what is now the 100 through 400 wings of the Charles Harris Learning Center, as well as hiring the original faculty and staff of the college.

For more information about Wiregrass programs, visit www.wiregrass.edu.