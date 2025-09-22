//Wiregrass introduces new Recreational Drone Piloting Class

Share with friends

SPARKS – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the introduction of the new Recreational Drone Piloting Class.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is pleased to announce the launch of its new Recreational Drone Piloting Class, designed to give community members the knowledge and skills needed to operate drones safely and effectively.



This introductory course is ideal for beginners and hobbyists who want to explore drone technology, whether for recreational flying, photography, or future career pathways. Participants will gain practical experience in drone operation while learning best practices for safety and compliance.



The class will be offered on October 21 at the Cook Campus from 4–6 p.m. The cost of the class is $50 per person.



“Drones are transforming the way we capture images, explore our environment, and even conduct business,” said Executive Director of Economic Development, Joshua Whittington. “By offering this class, Wiregrass is providing our community with the opportunity to discover drone technology in a safe, structured setting.”



For individuals who wish to advance beyond recreational flying and operate drones for business or commercial purposes, Wiregrass also offers a FAA Part 107 Drone Pilot Exam Prep Course. This course prepares participants to sit for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Remote Pilot Certification exam, a requirement for all commercial drone operators.



Wiregrass is committed to providing high-quality training opportunities that serve the needs of both individuals and industries across South Georgia. From short-term courses to customized workforce training, the College continues to support lifelong learning and workforce development.



Registration for the Recreational Drone Piloting Class is open now at https://ce.wiregrass.edu. For additional information, please contact Wiregrass Economic Development at economicdevelopment@wiregrass.edu.