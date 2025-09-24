//Wiregrass celebrates record-breaking enrollment growth for Fall

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College celebrates a record-breaking enrollment growth for the Fall semester in over 10 years.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is celebrating record-breaking enrollment growth this Fall, marking the largest Fall semester for the college in over ten years.

Overall enrollment has increased by 7.8% compared to Fall 2024, ranking the college #11 among all 22 colleges in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). Students are also taking more classes, with a 9.6% increase in credit hours, earning Wiregrass a #12 ranking across the system.

Enrollment gains span across multiple student groups:

Dual Enrollment is up 3.7% , marking the largest Fall semester since 2019.

is up , marking the largest Fall semester since 2019. Traditional Enrollment increased by 10% , ranking Wiregrass #7 in TCSG .

increased by , ranking Wiregrass Adult Education experienced a 10.3% increase just in the past week alone.

Wiregrass has also celebrated 49 High School Equivalency graduates so far this year, further demonstrating the college’s commitment to providing pathways to success for students of all ages.

“We are thrilled to see so many students choosing Wiregrass to begin, continue, or complete their education,” said President DeAnnia Clements. “These numbers reflect the hard work of our faculty and staff, as well as the trust our community places in Wiregrass as the region’s workforce partner.”

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College remains committed to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education and workforce training across South Georgia. The college’s most popular programs for the Fall Semester include Early College Essentials, Nursing Technician, Occupational Studies, Business Management, Cosmetology, Radiologic Technologist Assistant, Welding, Salon and Spa Support Specialist, Early Childhood Care and Education, and Basic Shielded Metal Arc Welder.

To learn more information about programs, enrollment, or adult education opportunities at Wiregrass, visit www.wiregrass.edu.