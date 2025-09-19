//Wild Adventures welcomes new General Manager

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park welcomes a new General Manager ahead of the 30th Anniversary Season.

Wild Adventures Theme Park and Safari Campground is proud to announce the appointment of Donald Spiller as General Manager. Spiller, a seasoned leader with over 30 years in theme and water park operations, joined the Wild Adventures team on September 1 and will shepherd the park into its milestone 30th season.

Spiller brings a strong operational background and a people-first leadership style shaped by decades of hands-on experience. He began his career in 1993 as a Seasonal Ride Operator at Six Flags Magic Mountain and has since held numerous leadership roles within the theme park industry, including most recently General Manager at Raging Waters Los Angeles. He is known for building strong teams, focusing on guest satisfaction, and delivering dependable operations across both seasonal and year-round parks.

“Wild Adventures has a proud history, and I’m honored to be part of its next chapter,” said Spiller. “My first step is to listen and learn—what our guests value, what our hosts experience every day, and where we have room to grow. From there, it’s about getting to work—making smart improvements now so we’re set up to deliver exceptional holiday festivals and a 30th anniversary season that’s the best one yet for our guests and season pass families.”

2026 Season Passes: On Sale Now

To mark the beginning of this new chapter, the 2026 Season Pass campaign begins September 8, 2025. Guests who purchase early secure the lowest price and enjoy unlimited visits throughout the 2026 season. Passes purchased now also provide admission to this year’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright. Early Gold and Diamond Pass purchasers receive the most benefits, including additional holiday Bring-A-Friend tickets, a 2026 Souvenir Cup with unlimited refills, and more. For more information or to purchase a 2026 Season Pass, visit www.wildadventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, the park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.