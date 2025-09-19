//VSU invites community to Family Weekend

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University invites the community to celebrate positive college-community relations with Family Weekend.

Release:

Valdosta State University celebrates Family Weekend Sept. 26-27 — and Valdosta area residents of all ages are encouraged to join the fun. This annual event is the perfect opportunity to foster positive college-community relations, experience campus resources and culture, and help nurture a sense of unity and shared identity between the university and the Azalea City it calls home.

“More than just a campus tradition, Family Weekend highlights the strong partnership between the university, its students, and the Valdosta community,” said Joseph Romero, director of Student Life at VSU. “The weekend’s activities will bring together students, parents, alumni, faculty, staff, and local residents in a shared spirit of connection, pride, and tradition.”

Family Weekend festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, with food, games, music, and more on the VSU Front Lawn. Attendees are welcome to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy an evening under the Palms.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, VSU hosts its first Family Weekend 5K on campus at 8 a.m., with all participants receiving a T-shirt and finisher medal. Breakfast with Blaze follows at 10 a.m. at Big Nick’s.

The VSU Blazers play the University of North Carolina at Pembroke Braves at 4 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. This is the first home game of the season and fans are asked to wear their favorite Blazer red. As tradition dictates, Blazergate opens at noon, with tailgating, games, and other pre-kickoff activities — like Blazer Walk. For those unable to attend the big game, there is a sip and paint event in the Student Union.

Family Weekend guests are also welcome to tour the Copeland African American Museum, view the planets and stars in the VSU Planetarium, or test their video game, pool, or ping pong skills in the Union Station Game Room.

Please visit https://alumni.valdostastate.org/e/family-weekend-2025/ to register for Family Weekend 2025 at VSU before 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25.