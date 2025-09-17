//VSU announces Summer of 2025 graduating class

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces the names of the graduating members of the Summer class of 2025.

Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2025.

William Adair of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Thomas Aiello of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in English

Christina Aresty of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Jerry Arvizu of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Jalen Bell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Biology

Samuel Bennett of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in History

Abigail Bland of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gregory Boatright of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amiyah Bonnell of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Brandon Booker of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Monica Boyd of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Tatyana Broadwater of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Casie Brooks of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Kristina Brown of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education

Maranda Christian of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education

Katelyn Clark of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Allison Copeland of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business

Evan Copeland of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Heidi Cox of Valdosta earned the Master of Accountancy in Accounting

John Dalton of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Shajuantae Dennard of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology

Parker Depta of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Jeremy Douglas of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ava-grace Flynn of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders

Myra Fountain of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education

Lindsey Garren of Valdosta earned the Master of Accountancy in Accounting

Hope Griffin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Allen Harris of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Leah Hart of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Nylah Hawkins of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Victoria Holifield of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kayela Honore of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Judith-Selah Israel of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Tiphany Jackson of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Blake Johnson of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Diera Johnson of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing

Khalil Jordan of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Brandi Kautzman of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing

William Langdale of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Jasmine Larson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business

Colter Leasure of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Applied Economics

Molly Little of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Michele Loper of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Ryley Lovell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Annalisa McCarty of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Educational Leadership

Autumn Miller of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction

Samuel Millsap of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Applied Economics and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance

Ansley Parrish of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dhrumil Patel of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Nikitaben Patel of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing

Debi Poore of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Travis Porter of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

MarQuaysha Richardson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Maggie Roberson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Elizabeth Roy of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design

Jarvis Seals of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Aniya Smith of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Ashley Spradley of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education

Ansley Stagner of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology

Chimere Taylor of Valdosta earned the Master of Public Administration

Yatri Thaker of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bryan Tillman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

John Turner of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education

Aasha Vernon of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Psychology

Daniel Weaver of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Jimmy White of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education

Kennedy Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media

Rianne Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Rolanda Williams of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Samuel Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Tanisha Wilson of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education

Vann Witherspoon of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Morgan Wynn of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Biology

Melissa Zeck of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts more than 190 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree. VSU also offers a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. Under the guidance of VSU2030, the university’s Strategic Plan, VSU is committed to creating career-ready graduates and aligning its programs with student and employer demand, building its on-campus student community, maximizing its growth through targeted recruitment strategies across the nation and around the world, and making the investments needed to secure the university’s long-term future. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu