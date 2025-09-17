//VSU announces Summer of 2025 graduating class

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces the names of the graduating members of the Summer class of 2025.
William Adair of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Thomas Aiello of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in English
Christina Aresty of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
Jerry Arvizu of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Jalen Bell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Biology
Samuel Bennett of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in History
Abigail Bland of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gregory Boatright of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amiyah Bonnell of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
Brandon Booker of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
Monica Boyd of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Tatyana Broadwater of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Casie Brooks of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Kristina Brown of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education
Maranda Christian of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education
Katelyn Clark of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Allison Copeland of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business
Evan Copeland of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Heidi Cox of Valdosta earned the Master of Accountancy in Accounting
John Dalton of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Shajuantae Dennard of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology
Parker Depta of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Jeremy Douglas of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ava-grace Flynn of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders
Myra Fountain of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education
Lindsey Garren of Valdosta earned the Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Hope Griffin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science
Allen Harris of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Leah Hart of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Nylah Hawkins of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Victoria Holifield of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kayela Honore of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Judith-Selah Israel of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
Tiphany Jackson of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Blake Johnson of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
Diera Johnson of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing
Khalil Jordan of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Brandi Kautzman of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing
William Langdale of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Jasmine Larson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business
Colter Leasure of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Applied Economics
Molly Little of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
Michele Loper of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Ryley Lovell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
Annalisa McCarty of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Educational Leadership
Autumn Miller of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction
Samuel Millsap of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Applied Economics and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance
Ansley Parrish of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dhrumil Patel of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Nikitaben Patel of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing
Debi Poore of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Travis Porter of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
MarQuaysha Richardson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Maggie Roberson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Elizabeth Roy of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design
Jarvis Seals of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Aniya Smith of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Ashley Spradley of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education
Ansley Stagner of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology
Chimere Taylor of Valdosta earned the Master of Public Administration
Yatri Thaker of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bryan Tillman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
John Turner of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education
Aasha Vernon of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Psychology
Daniel Weaver of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
Jimmy White of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education
Kennedy Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
Rianne Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Rolanda Williams of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
Samuel Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Tanisha Wilson of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education
Vann Witherspoon of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Morgan Wynn of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Biology
Melissa Zeck of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
