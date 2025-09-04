//VSU announces Summer 2025 Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors students for earning a spot on the Summer 2025 Dean’s List for academic achievements.

Valdosta State University is pleased to announce its Summer 2025 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. The Summer 2025 Dean’s List recognizes more than 450 distinguished and accomplished students for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.

To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

View the full list, excluding students who opted out of public recognition, at https://valdosta.meritpages.com/.