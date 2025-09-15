//VPD congratulates Lieutenants on completion of FBI LEEDS

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department congratulates Lieutenants on completion of the prestigious FBI Executive Seminar.

Release:

The Valdosta Police Department proudly announces that Lieutenant Chris Crews and Lieutenant Selena Phinney successfully completed the 15th Session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Georgia Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar (LEEDS).

The weeklong seminar, held at the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, provided executive-level training to law enforcement leaders across Georgia. Participants received advanced instruction in leadership, legal issues, managing critical incidents, media relations, and current challenges impacting law enforcement agencies.

Lieutenant Crews currently serves in the Office of Professional Standards, where he oversees internal accountability and ensures the department maintains the highest levels of integrity and professionalism. Lieutenant Phinney is assigned to the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory, where she supervises the Crime Scene Unit and leads efforts to deliver accurate, timely forensic analysis for investigations.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan praised their achievement, stating:

“The achievements of Lieutenants Crews and Phinney demonstrate the value of continuous learning within our department. Their participation in this FBI program brings new insight and strength to our leadership team, which ultimately enhances the quality of service we provide to the Valdosta community.”

The Georgia LEEDS program is recognized nationally for its emphasis on preparing law enforcement executives to address the evolving challenges of modern policing. The Valdosta Police Department is honored to have leaders such as Lieutenants Crews and Phinney represent the City of Valdosta in this prestigious program.

About the Valdosta Police Department

The Valdosta Police Department is committed to fostering trust, ensuring public safety, and building strong community partnerships. Through proactive policing, transparency, and innovation, the department strives to create a safe and thriving community for all residents.